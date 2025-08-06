Kyrgyzstan reveals latest figures on cash in circulation

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

The amount of cash in circulation in Kyrgyzstan continued to grow as of mid-2025, with most of it held outside the banking system. Cash flows through commercial banks increased compared to the previous year, while the cash return ratio slightly declined. The country currently has 21 commercial banks, including several offering Islamic banking services.

