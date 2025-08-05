AIIB appoints Vice President for Policy and Strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has appointed Ludger Schuknecht as Vice President for Policy and Strategy, effective August 1, the Bank said in a statement, Trend reports.

Prior to this new role, Schuknecht served as AIIB’s Vice President and Corporate Secretary from August 2021 to July 2025, where he played a key role in strengthening the Bank’s governance framework and institutional development. During his tenure, the Bank’s membership expanded steadily, and his commitment to inclusive engagement and sound governance helped deepen internal and external understanding of AIIB’s mission and operations.

In his new capacity, Schuknecht will lead AIIB’s strategic agenda and oversee critical functions, including the Bank’s environmental, social, fiduciary, and international relations policies, as well as the administrative budget. He will also manage AIIB’s operational partnerships, including institutional engagement, mobilization of concessional resources, and special funds management.

“I sincerely thank Ludger for his outstanding service as Vice President and Corporate Secretary. His leadership has strengthened the Bank’s institutional foundation,” said AIIB President Jin Liqun. “As he assumes his new role, I am confident he will bring the same dedication and strategic clarity to advancing the Bank’s policy development and long-term vision.”

The recruitment process for Schuknecht’s successor as Corporate Secretary is currently underway.