Kazakhstan to pilot trade markup controls in Kokshetau and Pavlodar

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 5. In line with the President’s instructions to ensure food affordability, the Government of Kazakhstan will introduce a pilot project aimed at strengthening control over trade markups in the North-West Territory of the Republic of Tatarstan, specifically in the cities of Kokshetau and Pavlodar, by October 1, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The initiative follows a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, during which the digital transformation of the trade sector was discussed. As part of the upcoming reforms, the Ministry of Trade is tasked with implementing digital food vouchers in the two pilot regions to improve pricing transparency for socially significant goods.

In parallel, the Ministries of Trade and Finance, in cooperation with other relevant agencies, are working to finalize the distribution of product groups under the national goods classifier. This step is expected to improve data accuracy and integration across departmental information systems.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to review and update regulatory legal frameworks to support the seamless integration of information systems with the National Catalog of Goods.