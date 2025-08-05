Iran’s airport cargo handling sees strong year-on-year uptick
Cargo traffic through Iranian airports surged 17% year-on-year in the first two months of 2025, reflecting growing demand and enhanced logistics capacity across key hubs like Mehrabad and Mashhad.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy