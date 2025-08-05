Azerbaijani PM discusses strategic partnership with his Georgian counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, who is on a working visit to the city of Turkmenbashi, met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on August 5, Trend reports.

Prime Minister conveyed greetings from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Prime Minister of Georgia.

Irakli Kobakhidze expressed gratitude for the greetings from President Ilham Aliyev and requested to convey his greetings to the head of the Azerbaijani state.

At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the high level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia in various fields, and issues related to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, investment, transport, transit, energy, humanitarian, and other spheres were discussed.