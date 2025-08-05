UN SecGen urges global economic reform at LLDC3 conference in Turkmenistan

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 5. UN Secretary-General António Guterres addressed the participants at the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), calling for a revision of existing international frameworks that govern trade and mobility, Trend reports.

He stressed the need to update rules and standards to ensure the free and fair movement of goods and people across borders. Guterres underscored the critical importance of regional cooperation, particularly in infrastructure development, to provide reliable land-based transport corridors. He noted that many landlocked countries remain heavily reliant on access through neighboring states, which affects their ability to trade competitively and grow their economies.

The Secretary-General also highlighted the role of developed countries in sharing advanced technologies and best practices. Encouraging broader international engagement, he called for stronger support for sustainable development in landlocked and economically vulnerable nations.

Guterres expressed hope that the Awaza forum would become a catalyst for renewed global commitment to the development goals of landlocked countries and would help place their priorities at the center of ongoing financial and economic reforms.