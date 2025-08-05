Bulgaria, Vietnam enter new phase of collaboration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Georg Georgiev, met at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Bulgaria, H.E. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet, Trend reports.

Minister Georgiev assured Ambassador Nguyen of the Ministry’s continued support for strengthening the long-standing friendly relations between Bulgaria and Vietnam in all areas of mutual interest.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, which will be marked in 2025. A shared commitment was expressed to further develop bilateral cooperation not only in traditional areas such as education, culture, and science, but also in promising new fields such as innovation, the green transition, and others.

Minister Georgiev and Ambassador Nguyen also discussed high-level visits as an important factor in deepening cooperation between Bulgaria and Vietnam.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of ties within the framework of the EU-Vietnam dialogue, the EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership, and other multilateral formats.