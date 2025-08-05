President of Tajikistan stresses green energy and infrastructure dev't at UN conference

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 5. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, at the kickoff of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), urged for a united front to tackle the infrastructure, transit, and climate hurdles that landlocked developing nations are up against, Trend reports via the administration of the Tajik president.

He noted that the conference is of particular importance as it allows participating states to assess the outcomes of the Vienna Programme of Action (2014–2024) and chart a course for addressing persistent structural obstacles.

“The sustainable development of landlocked countries is only possible through the establishment of effective mechanisms that enhance transit capacity and regional connectivity,” President Rahmon said.

He emphasized Tajikistan’s focus on expanding transportation infrastructure, citing the reconstruction of more than 2,500 kilometers of roads and the construction of around 40 kilometers of transport tunnels. The country is also modernizing its trade and customs procedures to align with WTO standards.

Energy was another central focus of his address. Rahmon stated that 98 percent of Tajikistan’s electricity is generated from hydropower, placing it among the top nations globally for renewable energy production. The country’s National Strategy for the Development of the Green Economy until 2037 aims to transition fully to electricity from renewable sources. “With sufficient investment and access to modern technologies, we can turn our energy sector into a driver of both growth and climate resilience,” he said.

President Rahmon also addressed the growing climate risks facing landlocked countries, particularly the rapid melting of glaciers, which threatens water security. He pointed to Tajikistan’s recent co-hosting of the International Conference on the Preservation of Glaciers in Dushanbe and to the adoption of a UN resolution declaring 2025–2034 the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences, an initiative led by Tajikistan and France.

“Merely one-third of the demographic in landlocked developing nations possesses access to potable water resources.” It is imperative that we mobilize a concerted and immediate response to safeguard our hydrological resources,” he stated.



In conclusion, Rahmon reiterated Tajikistan's dedication to enhancing climate alliances and fostering regional collaboration.

