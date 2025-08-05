Lithuanian FM and LMT Chair join forces on international science projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. On August 1, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys met with Gintaras Valinčius, Chair of the Research Council of Lithuania (LMT), to discuss scientific research initiatives and international collaboration, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, the officials reviewed state-funded research programs, ongoing international science projects, and bilateral cooperation initiatives with Ukraine, the United States, Germany, and other countries.

“International scientific cooperation not only opens new opportunities for Lithuanian researchers but also strengthens Lithuania’s ties with strategic partners,” said Minister Budrys.

The parties agreed to continue close collaboration in the field of science diplomacy, to develop a long-term national strategy, expand partnerships with key international stakeholders, and enhance the global visibility and internationalization of Lithuanian science.