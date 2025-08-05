Pakistani ambassador extends gratitude to Azerbaijan for solidarity with Kashmiri people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. I thank Azerbaijan for its solidarity with the people of Kashmir, Pakistani Ambassador Qasim Mohiuddin said during an event dedicated to the Day of Exploitation (Youm-e-Istehsal), in solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Trend reports.

"We, as a nation, are very close to Azerbaijan and are sincerely glad that Azerbaijan managed to regain its territories. Azerbaijani lands were under brutal Armenian occupation for three decades, and we, as a people close to Azerbaijan, are proud that it managed to independently regain control over its rightful territories," the ambassador added.

At the event, he delivered a recitation of an address articulated by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

"We once again strongly condemn and reject India's illegal actions in gross violation of the norms and principles of international law and its unilateral steps taken since August 5, 2019, to change the demographic composition and political structure of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in defiance of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the prime minister's address reads.

According to Sharif, adhering to the volition and ambitions of the Kashmiri populace, in alignment with the stipulations set forth by the UN Security Council resolutions, constitutes the singular pathway to engendering enduring tranquility in the South Asian geopolitical landscape.

