Azerbaijan's 6th Diaspora Youth Summer Camp debates constitution and sovereignty (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The first panel dedicated to the topic of "Constitution and Sovereignty" has been held at the 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The guests of the panel, moderated by Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences of Garabagh University Elmar Mustafayev, included Chairman of the Committee on Legal Policy and State Building of the Azerbaijani Parliament, MP Ali Huseynli, Judge of the Constitutional Court Rashid Rzayev, and Judge of the European Court of Human Rights Latif Huseynov.

In accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan, 2025 was declared the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty" in our country, and the 6th camp was dedicated to this significant event. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan and the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijani people's glorious victory in the Second Karabakh War.

Huseynli emphasized that the Constitution of Azerbaijan is the supreme document that determines the legal and political foundations of the country and noted that the concept of sovereignty plays a key role in protecting our independence.

He called on the youth of the diaspora to increase their legal knowledge and defend the national interests of Azerbaijan at the international level.

Rzayev articulated that the constitutional framework of Azerbaijan serves as a pivotal guarantor of fundamental human rights.



He emphasized the criticality of the foundational principles underpinning the rule of law and the allegiance to constitutional frameworks, advocating for expatriate Azerbaijanis to cultivate a robust legal acumen among the youth. He further described the nuances of Azerbaijan's assimilation into the global legal framework and delineated its milestones in the domain of human rights jurisprudence.



In addition, Rzayev underscored that the diaspora's youth can serve as pivotal agents in articulating the authentic narratives of Azerbaijan and disseminating the principles of statehood to the global audience.

The panel continued with interactive discussions. The youth of the diaspora addressed their questions to the panel participants and had a broad exchange of views on the legal system, civic responsibility, statehood values, and the protection of national sovereignty.

The VI Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth, dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,” jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will run till August 9. The event was attended by 128 Azerbaijanis from 61 countries of the world and youth of nations friendly to Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel