Central Asian leaders unite to tackle regional priorities at LLDC3 in Turkmenistan

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 5. On the sidelines of the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), leaders of Central Asian nations held an informal meeting to discuss prospects for regional cooperation, Trend reports via Akorda.

The talks were attended by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the discussion, the sides talked about priority areas for cooperation across the region, including economic integration, infrastructure development, connectivity, environmental issues, and security. The leaders underscored the importance of continuing regional dialogue and coordination on shared challenges.