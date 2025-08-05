EIB grants green loan to BrianzAcque to boost water infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €45 million green loan to BrianzAcque, the publicly owned integrated water service company serving Italy’s Monza and Brianza province, to support its 2025–2029 investment plan, Trend reports.

The financing agreement was announced by EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti and BrianzAcque Chairperson and CEO Enrico Boerci, and will benefit approximately 877,000 residents across the municipalities served by the utility.

Structured as a green loan and backed by InvestEU, the funding will be used to improve the efficiency and resilience of water and sewerage systems, enhance service quality, reduce flood risks, and help adapt infrastructure to extreme weather events.

The project includes several strategic upgrades such as:

Expanding water treatment plant capacity,

Laying 16 km of new sewer pipelines,

Separating rainwater from sewerage systems,

Building retention basins for temporary rainwater collection,

Implementing urban and social regeneration initiatives.

The initiative is also expected to generate approximately 50 new jobs during the implementation phase.

“This green loan underlines the EIB’s commitment to supporting local infrastructure resilience and climate adaptation,” said Gelsomina Vigliotti. “It also reinforces our long-standing partnership with BrianzAcque in delivering sustainable development solutions.”

The current loan builds on a longstanding cooperation between the two entities, following an initial financing agreement in 2017 and another in 2021. The EIB continues to play a strategic role in the region’s environmental sustainability and water management efforts.