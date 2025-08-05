Tajikistan, Turkmenistan engage in discussions at LLDC3 conference

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 5. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, discussed ways to deepen political, trade, economic, and cultural cooperation at the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), held in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, Trend reports via the administration of the Tajik president.

The event, taking place from August 5 through 8, aims to address the unique trade and development challenges faced by nations without direct access to the sea.

The conference will feature five interactive thematic roundtables, bringing together representatives from LLDCs, the European Union, UN agencies, intergovernmental organizations, and other stakeholders. Each participant may contribute to up to three roundtable discussions.

The central outcome of the conference will be the adoption of the Avaza Action Program for 2024-2034, a strategic roadmap aimed at improving access to global markets, strengthening transport and digital infrastructure, and enhancing resilience to economic shocks. The action plan was approved by the UN General Assembly in December 2023.