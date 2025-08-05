Google expands its dominance in Azerbaijan’s digital search landscape

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5.​ Google, with a share of 81.28 percent in July this year, continues to be the most popular search engine in Azerbaijan.

The data obtained by Trend from the Global Stats Statistical Center shows that the share of the Google search engine increased by 1.39 percentage points compared to June this year.

Over the reporting period, the share of the Yandex search engine decreased by 1.47 percentage points to 16.4 percent.

In July this year, Bing search engine's share increased by 0.03 percentage points to 1.23%, while Yahoo's share decreased by 0.04 percentage points to 0.47%.

The share of other search engines accounted for 0.62 percent of the Azerbaijani search engine market in the reporting period.