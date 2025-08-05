Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Google expands its dominance in Azerbaijan’s digital search landscape

Economy Materials 5 August 2025 04:09 (UTC +04:00)
The dominance of Google in Azerbaijan’s search engine market reflects the country’s growing digital economy and the importance of online platforms in driving consumer behavior and business engagement.
Google expands its dominance in Azerbaijan’s digital search landscape

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5.​ Google, with a share of 81.28 percent in July this year, continues to be the most popular search engine in Azerbaijan.

The data obtained by Trend from the Global Stats Statistical Center shows that the share of the Google search engine increased by 1.39 percentage points compared to June this year.

Over the reporting period, the share of the Yandex search engine decreased by 1.47 percentage points to 16.4 percent.

In July this year, Bing search engine's share increased by 0.03 percentage points to 1.23%, while Yahoo's share decreased by 0.04 percentage points to 0.47%.

The share of other search engines accounted for 0.62 percent of the Azerbaijani search engine market in the reporting period.

Latest

Latest

Read more