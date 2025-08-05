Azerbaijan announces local investment companies' turnover in 7M2025

The Baku Stock Exchange reported a total turnover of 26.6 billion manat ($15.6 billion) for PASHA Capital from January through July 2025. ABB Invest followed with 20.9 billion manat ($12.3 billion) in transactions. Assist Finance ranked third with a turnover of three billion manat ($1.7 billion)

