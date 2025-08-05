Iran’s thermal plants amp up electricity output potential

Iran's thermal power plants increased electricity generation capacity by 4,030 megawatts from March 21 to July 22, 2025. This included 670 MW from gas block upgrades, 2,460 MW from new blocks, and about 900 MW from other improvements. Plant efficiency rose to 39.6%, and over 2.7 billion liters of fuel are currently stored, with 75% of reserves filled.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register