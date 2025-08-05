Bosnia's mobile sector grows modestly amid decline in fixed line usage
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s telecommunications sector in 2024 saw mixed trends, with declines in fixed-line usage and SMS traffic, while mobile subscriptions and internet connectivity continued to grow. The latest data highlights shifting consumer habits and increasing reliance on mobile and internet services across the country.
