Android leads Azerbaijan's operating system market, followed by Windows and iOS

In July, the Android operating system saw a sharp decline in its market share in Azerbaijan, dropping by 13.07 percentage points to 57.92 percent. Meanwhile, Microsoft Windows and iOS gained ground, reaching 18.33 percent and 13.55 percent respectively. Other systems, including OS X, Linux, and macOS, held smaller portions of the market.

