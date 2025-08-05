EBRD grants key local currency loan to ProCredit Bank Serbia

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued its first-ever subordinated loan in local currency in the Western Balkans, granting 12 million euros equivalent to ProCredit Bank Serbia. This landmark move aims to boost the bank’s capital resilience and expand access to green and inclusive finance for underserved businesses across Serbia.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register