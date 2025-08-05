EBRD grants key local currency loan to ProCredit Bank Serbia
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued its first-ever subordinated loan in local currency in the Western Balkans, granting 12 million euros equivalent to ProCredit Bank Serbia. This landmark move aims to boost the bank’s capital resilience and expand access to green and inclusive finance for underserved businesses across Serbia.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy