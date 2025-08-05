Azerbaijani PM attends prep meeting for 7th consultative meeting of Central Asian leaders in Turkmenbashi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. On August 5, a preparatory meeting for the 7th consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia was held in the Awaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Furthermore, it is noted that the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, took part in the meeting.

The Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3) is taking place from August 5 through August 8 in Turkmenistan's Awaza, at the highest level, including heads of state and government, on the theme “Driving progress through partnerships.”