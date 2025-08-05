Iran prioritizes corridors linking Asia, Europe, and Africa, First VP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Iran views the development of corridors connecting the Asian, European, and African continents as a serious priority, the country's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said ahead of his visit to Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to him, the corridors connecting the three continents benefit the entire region. Iran has repeatedly stated that it is ready to provide countries that do not have access to international waters with access to international waters through logical mechanisms on friendly terms.

Aref noted that currently, 32 developing countries in the world do not have access to international waters.

''Eight of these countries are located in our region. Iran has good relations with these eight countries, and the focus remains on developing cooperation,'' he added.

The official emphasized that during the Turkmenistan visit, he will meet with officials from Turkmenistan and other countries, as well as with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, to discuss bilateral, multilateral, and international issues.

The First Vice President of Iran expressed hope that this visit would contribute to the development of relations in all areas, especially in the field of transit. This is because Iran is located at the intersection of the three continents mentioned above.

The First Vice President of Iran visited Turkmenistan the day before to participate in the “Third Conference of Landlocked and Developing Countries.”