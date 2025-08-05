Turkmenistan advocates strengthening global partnerships at LLDC3 conference

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 5. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov voiced a set of proposals aimed at strengthening international cooperation for sustainable development during the opening ceremony of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), held in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, Trend reports.

In his address, Berdimuhamedov emphasized the significance of the forum in advancing the implementation of key United Nations frameworks, including the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Pact for the Future. He called for an integrated approach to addressing the humanitarian, economic, social, and environmental challenges faced by landlocked nations.

Berdimuhamedov underlined Turkmenistan’s domestic focus on social protection, healthcare, and human development, while also pointing to the structural difficulties landlocked countries face due to restricted access to international transport corridors. These constraints, he noted, undermine the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid and weaken social infrastructure.

The President expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness to offer practical proposals and engage with relevant UN structures to improve connectivity and resilience.

Highlighting the country’s role in global transport diplomacy, Berdimuhamedov recalled Turkmenistan’s initiatives at the UN level, including the organization of the first Global Conference on Sustainable Transport and the adoption of six UN General Assembly resolutions supporting international transport cooperation.

He also referenced his earlier proposal at the 2024 World Government Summit in Dubai to establish a new international partnership dedicated to the sustainable development of landlocked states.

The head of state concluded by affirming Turkmenistan’s commitment to addressing global challenges and promoting inclusive international dialogue.