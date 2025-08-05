ChatGPT ruling Azerbaijan's artificial intelligence business for July 2025
In July 2025, ChatGPT dominated Azerbaijan’s AI chatbot market with a 96.1 percent share, down 0.11 points from June. Microsoft Copilot followed at 2.18 percent, dropping 0.69 points, while Google Gemini rose 0.3 points to 1.07 percent. Perplexity reached 0.68 percent and Claude 0.45 percent, gaining 0.19 and 0.31 points, respectively.
