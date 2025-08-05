Uzbekistan, UN strengthen collaboration across key global agendas

KENT, Uzbekistan, August 5. On the sidelines of the UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Trend reports.

The two leaders discussed pressing issues of global and regional development, including preparations for the upcoming 80th anniversary session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In this context, President Mirziyoyev expressed Uzbekistan’s strong support for the Secretary-General’s initiatives aimed at promoting international peace and stability, as well as his efforts to reform the UN and its core institutions to better align them with modern global realities.

Special attention was paid to the continued expansion of comprehensive cooperation between Uzbekistan and the United Nations, as well as to the practical implementation of agreements reached during Mr. Guterres’s official visit to Uzbekistan in July of last year.

It was noted with satisfaction that 160 joint programs and projects between Uzbekistan and various UN agencies are currently being successfully implemented.

In recent years, a total of 13 resolutions have been promulgated by the UN General Assembly, all stemming from initiatives put forth by Uzbekistan.



In the current calendar year, Uzbekistan has facilitated the convening of high-level delegations from multiple pivotal UN entities and organizations, encompassing UN-Habitat and UNICEF. Furthermore, a UN Women national office has been inaugurated in Tashkent.



A collaborative Public Service Forum was convened, and proactive measures are currently being implemented in anticipation of the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference, scheduled to occur in the historically significant city of Samarkand.

Uzbekistan was also recognized among the top five most progressive countries in the Global Sustainable Development Goals Index, and the signing of a new five-year cooperation framework with the UN is expected in the context of advancing the SDGs.

The two sides also discussed the deepening of regional integration in Central Asia, as well as the involvement of Afghanistan in broader regional cooperation processes.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening practical cooperation and expanding joint programs and projects in key areas of shared interest.

