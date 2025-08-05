Kyrgyzstan moves to tackle water shortages with Talas reservoir initiative
Photo: Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and the Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to construct two reservoirs in the Talas region to improve irrigation for over 17,000 hectares of farmland and address seasonal water shortages. The projects, aimed at enhancing water management and supporting local agriculture, include a 6 million cubic meter reservoir on the Ken-Kol river and a 50 million cubic meter facility on the Urmaral river.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy