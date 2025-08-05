Kyrgyzstan moves to tackle water shortages with Talas reservoir initiative

Photo: Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and the Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan plans to construct two reservoirs in the Talas region to improve irrigation for over 17,000 hectares of farmland and address seasonal water shortages. The projects, aimed at enhancing water management and supporting local agriculture, include a 6 million cubic meter reservoir on the Ken-Kol river and a 50 million cubic meter facility on the Urmaral river.

