Azerbaijan announces electric car import destinations in 5M2025

From January through May 2025, Azerbaijan imported 767 electric vehicles worth $25.8 million from 13 countries. Imports dropped by 483 units and $27.7 million year-on-year. China led with 342 EVs ($9.4 million), followed by the US with 274 ($5 million) and Germany with 94 ($7.4 million).

