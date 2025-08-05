Azerbaijan announces electric car import destinations in 5M2025
From January through May 2025, Azerbaijan imported 767 electric vehicles worth $25.8 million from 13 countries. Imports dropped by 483 units and $27.7 million year-on-year. China led with 342 EVs ($9.4 million), followed by the US with 274 ($5 million) and Germany with 94 ($7.4 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy