Iran tallies land purchase costs for North-South Corridor's Rasht-Astara railway segment
Iran plans to spend $104 million on land for the Rasht-Astara railway under the North-South Corridor. So far, $2.6 million has secured 45 km, with 70 km more expected by September. 34 km have been handed to Russia for construction.
