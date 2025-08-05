Azerbaijan's PM meets chair of Turkmen Halk Maslakhaty and president of Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. A trilateral meeting was held in Avaza, Turkmenistan, between the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

Asadov conveyed greetings from the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to both the chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the president of Uzbekistan.

Berdimuhamedov and Mirziyoyev expressed their gratitude for the greetings and also asked to convey their own greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

Besides, they emphasized that Azerbaijan holds a special place among the Central Asian countries and within the Consultative Council of Heads of State and praised the significant efforts made by President Ilham Aliyev in this direction.

They noted that Azerbaijan, together with the countries of the region, plays an important role for Eurasia and the wider world.

The Halk Maslahaty chairman stated that the Central Asia–Azerbaijan format already effectively exists, that such cooperation has become a necessity of the times, and that this format should be institutionalized as a regular practice.

He highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to cooperation in the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan format and described this meeting as a foundational step toward formalizing such a framework.

At the first meeting of this trilateral format, participants discussed the importance of strengthening humanitarian and cultural ties and economic cooperation.

They expressed mutual interest in deepening strategic collaboration in key sectors such as transport, logistics, and energy.

Berdimuhamedov also pointed out that during his visit to Azerbaijan, an agreement was reached with President Ilham Aliyev on the construction of a mosque in the Fuzuli district and the twinning of Fuzuli and Arkadag cities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel