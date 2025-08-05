Latvia backs Moldova’s EU path in high-level Riga meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. On August 4, during her visit to Riga, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže powerfully reaffirmed Latvia’s steadfast commitment to supporting Moldova’s journey toward European Union integration, Trend reports.

She welcomed Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration, Cristina Gherasimov, and praised the country’s continued progress on key reforms.

Minister Braže and Deputy Prime Minister Gherasimov discussed regional security, Moldova’s ongoing reform process, and next steps to strengthen energy independence and resilience, especially in the field of renewable energy.

They also addressed the political situation in Moldova ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28.

The officials emphasized the importance of safeguarding Moldova’s democratic processes in light of ongoing hybrid threats, including disinformation, covert political interference, cyberattacks, and other destabilizing activities.

“We agree that the upcoming elections could be decisive for Moldova’s path toward the EU. During this critical period, it is essential to counter any form of foreign interference, particularly by enhancing the security of Moldova’s electoral infrastructure and strengthening strategic communications,” said Minister Braže.

Braže also underlined Moldova’s significant achievements in the EU enlargement process, calling it a “model for other candidate countries,” and reiterated Latvia’s continued support for opening all chapters of EU accession negotiations with Moldova before the end of this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Gherasimov expressed appreciation for the EU's decision to impose sanctions on individuals involved in actions aimed at destabilizing Moldova.

Latvia, together with other Baltic and Nordic countries, has played a key role in supporting Moldova’s reform efforts, bolstering democratic institutions, enhancing energy security, and providing humanitarian assistance.

Over the past three years, Latvia has contributed €150,000 toward Moldova’s energy security and deployed a national expert to the EU Partnership Mission in Moldova. Latvian ICT companies are also exploring opportunities to help build Moldova’s critical infrastructure.

During her visit, Gherasimov also met with Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Artjoms Uršuļskis, Chair of the Saeima Foreign Affairs Committee Ināra Mūrniece, Chair of the European Affairs Committee Edmunds Cepurītis, and other committee members.

She also visited the Riga Graduate School of Law, where 73 Moldovan students have so far completed the school’s intensive program in European law and economics.