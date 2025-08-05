Lithuania breaking ground on new multifunctional shooting range for NATO forces

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence has signed a design-and-construction contract for a new multifunctional shooting range at the Rūdninkai training area, Trend reports.

The contract is valued at approximately 8.5 million euros, with project completion scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

The facility is intended to provide modern and effective training conditions for the Lithuanian Armed Forces, the German brigade deployed in Lithuania, and other NATO allied troops.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Orijana Mašalė has been tasked with the stewardship of the infrastructural framework.

“This infrastructure development at the Rūdninkai training area is a strategic investment in the defense capabilities of Lithuania and our NATO allies—and one of our top priorities. We will already open four shooting ranges at Rūdninkai this autumn, ahead of schedule, delivering on our promise to Germany to create critical infrastructure as quickly as possible,” he noted.

The new multifunctional range will cover approximately 70 hectares and include combat vehicle maneuvering roads, a network of administrative roads, target positions, and necessary engineering systems and infrastructure.

Geological surveys and design work will begin this month, with preparatory construction expected to start in October. The contract was awarded to Lithuanian construction firm UAB Naresta.

