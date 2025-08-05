Victims and their legal heirs testify in Ruben Vardanyan’s trial in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on August 5 at the Baku Military Court, Trend reports.

The open hearing, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Günel Samadova), ensured that Vardanyan was provided with a Russian-language interpreter and a defense lawyer of his choice.

Before questioning, Judge Zeynal Aghayev explained the legal rights and obligations to victims and their legal heirs attending the trial for the first time.

Abdulagha Sadikhov, legal heir of victim Shamistan Sadikhov, stated that his son was killed by gunfire from remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.

Bakhtiyar Malikov, legal heir of victim Vusal Malikov, told prosecutor Tarana Mammadova that his son died in Lachin due to gunfire from Armenian army remnants and illegal armed groups.

Sadig Maharramov, legal heir of victim Javad Maharramov, confirmed to Nasir Bayramov, head of the Prosecutor General’s Department for Public Prosecution, that his son was killed in Aghdara by gunfire from Armenian army remnants and illegal armed groups.

Javanshir Yunusov, legal heir of victim Eltun Yunusov, reported his son’s death in Khojavend due to enemy gunfire.

Victim Mammad Gayibov, responding to Special Assistant to the Prosecutor General Tugay Rahimli, stated that he was injured in a mortar shell explosion by Armenian army remnants and illegal armed groups. Rahib Shikhiyev, Elmin Eyvazov, and Shahrat Gasimov were also wounded in the incident.

Ali Heydarov testified that he and Sabutay Aghabaghirov were injured in Aghdam when a nearby Armenian-fired shell exploded.

Farid Aslanov, answering prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, reported injuries from gunfire by Armenian army remnants and illegal armed groups in Khojaly.

Jamal Hamidov, responding to Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, stated that he was wounded in Lachin by a mortar shell explosion fired by the enemy.

Habil Ganbarov testified to injuries from a mortar shell explosion in Khojavend, noting to prosecutor Fuad Musayev that Murad Mustafayev was also injured.

Afig Suleymanov reported injuries from an Armenian-planted mine explosion, attributed to Armenian army remnants and illegal armed groups.

Suleyman Garayev stated that he was wounded in the Lachin district by enemy gunfire.

Kanan Ahadov testified that while driving in the Aghdam district, a mine explosion injured him and others in the vehicle, including Afar Huseynov, Yusif Abdullayev, Rashad Haziyev, and Adam Aliyev.

Rashad Haziyev confirmed Ahadov’s account, noting his own injuries and the vehicle’s destruction in the explosion.

Shahriyar Zarbaliyev reported injuries from enemy gunfire in Khojaly, adding that Emil Nabiyev and Rovshan Azimli also sustained injuries.

Abdulla Hajiyev and Sadig Hamidov testified to injuries in Aghdara and in Aghdam, respectively, from gunfire by Armenian army remnants and illegal armed groups.

The next court session is scheduled for August 12.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).

