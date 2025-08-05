Azerbaijan's summer camp hosts "Khankendi" panel, sparking curiosity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. A panel titled "Khankendi," hosted as part of the 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth, held in Khankendi and jointly organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has aroused great interest, Trend reports.

The panel moderated by Vasila Vahidgizi, head of a department at the committee, was attended by Flora Gasımova, wife of National Hero Shirin Mirzayev, born in Khankendi and a former MP, Azerbaijani musician Arzu Rzayeva (originally from Khankendi and currently residing in Norway), Professor Solmaz Tohidi, and Khankendi resident Khatira Valiyeva.

During the panel, footage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, raising the tricolor national flag in Khankendi was shown, along with a video in Azerbaijani and English about the historical founding of the city of Khankendi.

Historical facts were presented about the rich heritage of Khankendi, a city established on ancient Azerbaijani lands, and the presence of indigenous Azerbaijani culture there.

Discussions were held on the Armenianization of Khankendi, the restoration of historical justice, and how the city has become a symbol of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Besides, participants from Khankendi shared their personal memories and expressed the joy of returning to Karabakh after 30 years.

The panel concluded with a Q&A session and performances by camp participants of songs in the spirit of heroism.

The diaspora youth described the panel as a new platform in terms of both content and format and noted that they experienced both pride and emotion throughout.

The VI Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth, dedicated to the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty,” jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will run till August 9. The event was attended by 128 Azerbaijanis from 61 countries of the world and youth of nations friendly to Azerbaijan.

