Azerbaijan highlights major boost in trade relations with Georgia
Azerbaijan's trade with Georgia surged by over 25% in the first half of 2025, driven by significant growth in both exports and imports, highlighting strengthened bilateral economic ties amid broader regional trade expansion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy