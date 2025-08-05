Kazakhstan to streamline export applications through digitalization

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 5. Kazakhstan is set to improve the efficiency of processing export-related applications by implementing a centralized digital platform, Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Dmitry Mun said during a Government meeting, Trend reports.

The initiative is part of the reengineering of the “Acceleration of Exporters” case, aimed at supporting domestic companies as they expand into international markets. According to Mun, the current system suffers from manual document handling, unclear requirements, and the inability to track application status, all of which hinder export activity and reduce business confidence.

The new system will introduce automated document verification using artificial intelligence and include a centralized platform with an integrated notification mechanism. Authorities expect these innovations to increase processing efficiency by 60 percent.

The move is part of broader government efforts to stimulate non-resource exports and improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstani businesses in global markets.