Lithuanian FM, Israeli President stand together in stirring Holocaust tribute (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. On August 4, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys, together with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is on an official visit to Lithuania, visited the memorial in Paneriai to honor the victims of the Holocaust, Trend reports.

The leaders honored the memory of those murdered during World War II with a moment of silence and a ceremonial laying of flowers.

“Paneriai witnessed the brutal end of tens of thousands of innocent lives—most of them Lithuanian Jews. Standing here today, we send a clear message: we must preserve the memory of these tragedies to ensure that such horrors never happen again,” said Minister Budrys.

Paneriai is the second-largest massacre site in Eastern Europe after Babyn Yar in Ukraine. During the Holocaust, the most horrific tragedy of the 20th century, Nazi forces and their collaborators murdered six million Jews. In Lithuania, the majority of the local Jewish community was killed.