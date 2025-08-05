Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran to suspend government, public, and school operations amid energy shortages

Iran Materials 5 August 2025 11:04 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Iran's government agencies, public institutions, and educational establishments in 17 of the country's 31 provinces will be closed on August 6 in order to reduce electricity shortages and energy consumption, the statement of local media said, Trend reports.

In some provinces, it has been decided that departments will operate online.

In order to reduce electricity consumption, administrations in some provinces will not work for two consecutive days (August 5-6).

Meanwhile, it is noted that this decision was made this week due to the continuing hot weather conditions in Iran, as well as the widespread use of cooling devices.

On August 3, electricity consumption in Iran exceeded 77,000 megawatt-hours. At the same time, on August 2, electricity consumption amounted to 69,700 megawatts.

