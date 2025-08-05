US and French top diplomats debate on Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. A telephone conversation took place between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Trend reports.

According to a statement by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the sides discussed progress in the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Secretary and Foreign Minister Barrot reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon.

The sides also discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza and efforts to reach a ceasefire, ending the Russia-Ukraine war.