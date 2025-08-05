Uzbekistan announces price tag for freshly minted Samarkand bus terminal

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan, August 5. A new bus terminal, valued at $12 million, has been officially inaugurated in Samarkand, Trend reports.

The newly conceptualized transport nexus is engineered to facilitate the simultaneous operation of up to 100 buses, 150 minibuses, and 300 passenger vehicles, optimizing throughput and enhancing logistical efficiency. The initiation has generated 300 sustainable employment opportunities for the community workforce.



Established transit pathways from the terminal are currently functional, facilitating connectivity between Samarkand and the Tashkent and Jizzakh regions. Furthermore, intercity transit vehicles operating from the capital to the Bukhara, Navoi, Khorezm, Kashkadarya, and Surkhandarya jurisdictions are now routing through the newly established Samarkand bus terminal.



The inauguration of this facility signifies a pivotal advancement in augmenting Samarkand’s transport and logistics infrastructure, thereby enhancing the populace's access to more streamlined and effective mobility solutions.

