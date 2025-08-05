Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 5 August 2025 14:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, US explore new avenues for economic and trade cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and the US were discussed, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"There are significant prospects for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US across trade, energy, investment, transport-transit, industry, and other sectors.

During our meeting with Amy Carlon, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan, we explored ways to realize this potential through joint initiatives and underscored the importance of projects pursued in our shared interests to advance regional development," the publication reads.

