Azerbaijan's SOCAR expands its reach with formation of new companies
The establishment of two new SOCAR subsidiaries reflects the company's continued strategic restructuring and expansion efforts within Azerbaijan’s energy and business sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy