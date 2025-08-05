EBRD, EU support their third major rail project in Albania
Photo: EBRD
Albania is set to modernize a key segment of its rail network with major backing from the EBRD, EU, and EIB. A new 120 million euros investment will fund the reconstruction and electrification of the Durrës–Rrogozhinë line, advancing regional connectivity and aligning the country with EU transport and climate goals.
