Azerbaijani students head to China for cutting-edge digital tech internship

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. Azerbaijani students, recipients of the Seeds for the Future program from one of the largest ICT corporations, Huawei, will participate in a summer camp in China, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

According to the information, a meeting with students was held at the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. The meeting was also attended by Huawei's Vice President for the Middle East and Central Asia, Angela Lin.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov wished the participants success. He noted that the participation of young people in ICT training courses will help them understand industrial innovations and develop an entrepreneurial spirit. Visiting Huawei's headquarters and Research and Development Center will give them the opportunity to improve their knowledge in the field of information and communication technologies.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan has implemented a number of important initiatives to modernize the digital sphere. He also said that in order to support the country's digital development, promote progress in the field of artificial intelligence, and strengthen Azerbaijan's position in the global artificial intelligence ecosystem, the Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy for 2025–2028 has been adopted. In addition, an Artificial Intelligence Academy is being established to develop talent and skills in the field of artificial intelligence.

In the future, cooperation with Huawei is planned to establish a joint Training Center in Azerbaijan.

A number of successful projects have already been implemented as part of Huawei's cooperation with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDIA). These include the participation of Azerbaijani students and specialists in internships in China, as well as the financing of innovative projects and start-ups under the Seeds for the Future program.