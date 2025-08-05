Iran to run with commissioning railways on North-South and East-West corridors
Iran is constructing around 3,000 kilometers of railways as part of the North-South and East-West international transport corridors. Key projects include the Rasht-Astara and Chabahar-Zahedan lines. 82 percent of the remaining 477 km of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway has been completed, with full operation targeted by early next year.
