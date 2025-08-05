Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies increased, while the value of 3 currencies decreased compared to August 4.

The official rate for $1 is 577,419 rials, while one euro is valued at 666,912 rials. On August 4, the euro was priced at 667,998 rials.

Currency Rial on August 5 Rial on August 4 1 US dollar USD 577,419 575,487 1 British pound GBP 767,350 764,185 1 Swiss franc CHF 714,363 715,895 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,717 59,634 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,239 56,216 1 Danish krone DKK 89,509 89,363 1 Indian rupee INR 6,577 6,600 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,228 156,702 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,889,894 1,882,450 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 203,636 203,433 100 Japanese yen JPY 392,546 390,510 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,555 73,315 1 Omani rial OMR 1,500,350 1,496,055 1 Canadian dollar CAD 419,151 417,540 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 341,046 340,565 1 South African rand ZAR 32,197 31,777 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,196 14,163 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,236 7,200 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,632 158,101 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,446 43,927 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 373,359 372,259 1 Saudi riyal SAR 153,978 153,463 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,535,689 1,530,551 1 Singapore dollar SGD 448,409 446,481 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 475,673 470,453 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,280 19,090 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 274 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 410,899 412,312 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,788 105,533 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,432 79,798 100 Thai baht THB 1,783,216 1,773,769 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 135,187 134,539 1,000 South Korean won KRW 416,617 414,338 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 814,413 811,688 1 euro EUR 667,998 666,912 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,838 106,031 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,764 212,749 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,316 35,045 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,402 8,383 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 175,763 175,453 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 339,658 338,522 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,007,552 996,085 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,221 60,662 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,539 164,054 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,596 4,586

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 831,569 rials and $1 costs 718,810 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 807,347 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,873 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 934,000–937,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.