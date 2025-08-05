Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 5

August 5, 2025
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 4, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 42 currencies increased, while the value of 3 currencies decreased compared to August 4.

The official rate for $1 is 577,419 rials, while one euro is valued at 666,912 rials. On August 4, the euro was priced at 667,998 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 5

Rial on August 4

1 US dollar

USD

577,419

575,487

1 British pound

GBP

767,350

764,185

1 Swiss franc

CHF

714,363

715,895

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,717

59,634

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,239

56,216

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,509

89,363

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,577

6,600

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,228

156,702

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,889,894

1,882,450

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

203,636

203,433

100 Japanese yen

JPY

392,546

390,510

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,555

73,315

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,500,350

1,496,055

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

419,151

417,540

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

341,046

340,565

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,197

31,777

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,196

14,163

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,236

7,200

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,632

158,101

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,446

43,927

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

373,359

372,259

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

153,978

153,463

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,535,689

1,530,551

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

448,409

446,481

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

475,673

470,453

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,280

19,090

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

274

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

410,899

412,312

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,788

105,533

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,432

79,798

100 Thai baht

THB

1,783,216

1,773,769

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,187

134,539

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

416,617

414,338

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

814,413

811,688

1 euro

EUR

667,998

666,912

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,838

106,031

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,764

212,749

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,316

35,045

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,402

8,383

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

175,763

175,453

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

339,658

338,522

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,007,552

996,085

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,221

60,662

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,539

164,054

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,596

4,586

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 831,569 rials and $1 costs 718,810 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 807,347 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,873 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 934,000–937,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.

