Kazakhstan and Indonesia set to ink new memorandum on energy cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 5. Kazakhstan and Indonesia are set to strengthen their energy partnership through the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding, Trend reports via the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

This was announced following a meeting in Astana between the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Mohamad Fadjroel Rahman.

During the talks, the sides discussed concrete steps to deepen cooperation in the oil and gas sector, with a focus on attracting investment and introducing advanced technologies. Kazakhstan confirmed its commitment to creating favorable conditions for foreign energy companies and highlighted its current efforts to enhance investment appeal and ensure stability in the sector.

“Signing the memorandum will open up new opportunities for full-scale cooperation,” Minister Akkenzhenov stated, adding that Indonesia is viewed as an important partner in developing the energy sector.

Ambassador Rahman confirmed Indonesia’s interest in expanding joint initiatives and expressed readiness to move toward practical cooperation on future projects.