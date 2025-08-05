Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan highlights neutrality at LLDC3 conference

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 5. The National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, addressed the Third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC3), underscoring the importance of maintaining a neutral approach in addressing global challenges, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality remains a foundation for constructive dialogue on key international issues, including sustainable development, transport connectivity, energy, water and food security, and healthcare.

The National Leader also highlighted the 30th anniversary of the international recognition of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and expressed confidence that the conference would further strengthen multilateral cooperation.

Special attention was given to the importance of people’s diplomacy, interparliamentary cooperation, education, youth policy, and sports in promoting peace and mutual understanding.

Berdimuhamedov concluded his remarks by wishing the participants fruitful discussions and successful outcomes from the forum.