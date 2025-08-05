Uzbekistan advances preparations for regional Central Asia Summit in Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 5. President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, participated in a special event focused on the preparation and organization of the 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, Trend reports.

The agenda included a comprehensive review of key aspects related to the upcoming Consultative Meeting of Central Asian Heads of State, scheduled to be held in Tashkent.

President Mirziyoyev provided updates on the ongoing collaborative efforts under Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in this format. Notably, earlier this year, the Chairmanship Concept and the Schedule of Joint Activities were adopted.

Several high-level meetings have already taken place, involving secretaries of security councils, intelligence agency heads, ministers of industry, energy, water resources, ecology, as well as media and youth forums.

Before the end of the year, additional events are planned, including an inter-parliamentary forum, meetings of defense, trade, and transport ministers, alongside cultural and humanitarian initiatives.

To shape a new agenda for regional partnership and strengthen its legal framework, conceptual documents for the meeting are currently being prepared.

The President emphasized that Uzbekistan intends to propose a series of initiatives at the Tashkent summit aimed at deepening political dialogue, launching new drivers for economic cooperation, and enhancing cross-border trade. Key focus areas will include practical cooperation in water and energy sectors, expansion of transport connectivity, and climate change mitigation.

The participation of the Azerbaijani side in these discussions was welcomed with satisfaction. The countries of the region are currently engaged in fruitful cooperation with Azerbaijan, implementing projects in trade, transport, and green energy.

In conclusion, President Mirziyoyev expressed confidence that coordinated and harmonized approaches among Central Asian countries will help achieve shared goals.