Iranian Embassy praises Azerbaijan for improving Iranian inmates' conditions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5. The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan positively evaluates the statement of the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada on the creation of favorable conditions for prisoners who are Iranian citizens, a source in the embassy told Trend.

The source pointed out that the issues on the table regarding the relations between the two countries, including potential hiccups concerning citizens, can be ironed out in a fitting way.

"In this context, we positively evaluate the proposals of the spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on cooperation in creating favorable conditions for prisoners, ensuring their medical and healthcare needs, establishing video communication with their families, and allowing prisoners to serve the remainder of their sentences in their own countries, and we declare our readiness for cooperation in this area," the source added.

To note, several Iranian media outlets have sounded the alarm bells about the plight of Iranian prisoners being held in Azerbaijan.

Commenting on the issue, Hajizada said that the rights, legitimate interests, and personal safety of citizens of Iran held in penitentiary facilities under the authority of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan are fully protected, and these individuals are provided with the necessary material and living conditions.

In line with the requirements of the national legislation, convicted and detained persons are granted the right to make phone calls, receive parcels, and have visits and telephone communication with their family members. In certain penitentiary facilities, video meetings between Iranian citizens and their families have also been arranged.

"Foreign nationals held in custody, including citizens of Iran, regularly undergo medical examinations at medical-sanitary units. Furthermore, medications brought by the staff of the Embassy of Iran in Azerbaijan for their citizens have been duly received by the medical personnel in accordance with the requirements of regulatory acts and delivered to the respective inmates.

In 2025 alone, arrangements were made for consular meetings between representatives of the Embassy of Iran and 37 Iranian nationals serving sentences in the penitentiary facilities of Azerbaijan. The most recent consular meeting took place on July 31 with two Iranian citizens.

It is well known to the Iranian side that Azerbaijan has demonstrated a humanitarian approach with regard to several Iranian citizens.

In accordance with the Presidential Decree of Azerbaijan promulgated on 26 May 2025, which pertains to the clemency of a select cohort of incarcerated individuals, a total of five Iranian nationals have been granted amnesty," the Azerbaijani official pointed out.

