Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin declines in price
The recent price fluctuations of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin reflect ongoing volatility in the country's currency market following the Central Bank's adoption of a floating exchange rate system.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy